Anupam Kher vs Naseeruddin Shah: 'Clown', 'substance abuser', Bollywood veterans slam each other

Bollywood veteran actors-Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah on Wednesday, made headlines, after passing noxious remarks about each other on social media.

The tussle between 'A Wednesday' actors started when Shah, in an interview to a news portal, began discussing his views on controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The 69-year-old actor shared his worries about the CAA and said the government was receiving full support from the film industry people. On this, Shah cited Kher, as an example.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah told The Wire in the interview.

Thereafter, Kher retorted to Shah's remark, through his official twitter handle. Kher said the actor (Shah) should be taken seriously due to his 'substance' use.

In a sarcastic tone, Kher added that Shah had earlier criticised Shahrukh Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar kind of veterans, therefore he considered himself 'in a very good company'.





"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company.

He further said that if Shah gets "some headlines" by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him.

Kher ended his over one-minute long video by saying "And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this".

