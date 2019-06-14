CLAT Result 2019: Law admission test scores to be announced at 6.30 pm today; here's how to check

The National Law University (NLU), Odisha, will declare the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today at 6.30 pm on its official website- clat.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law University released the final answer key of CLAT 2019 on June 8. This year, the National Law University, Odisha, conducted the CLAT 2019 on May 26 from 3 pm to 5 pm in the offline mode.

As per the official notification, the CLAT Result 2019 will be released today (June 14) at 6.30 pm on the official website of CLAT. Last year, CLAT was held on May 13 and was administered by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NULS), Kochi. In 2018, Aman Garg of Jaipur bagged the AIR 1 with 159 marks out of 200.

Here's how to check CLAT Result 2019, when it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of CLAT.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'CLAT Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your registration number as on the admit card.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: CLAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

CLAT is conducted for admissions in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses offered at premier law schools across the country.

