Coronavirus case: Karnataka starts tracking Hyderabad COVID-19 patient's trail

The Karnataka government has started to track all those who have come in contact with the 25-year-old engineer who was confirmed a COVID-19 carrier in Hyderabad.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has said a medical team is monitoring the health condition of all those people who came in contact with the coronavirus patient.

"It has come to our knowledge that the coronavirus-hit person in Hyderabad had gone from Bengaluru. Therefore, all the members in the house where he had stayed here have been identified and are under watch," Sriramulu tweeted on late Monday night.

The minister had said he will meet with the additional chief secretary, commissioner and other senior officials of the health department today.

Two cases of the virus, one from Delhi and one from Telangana were detected on Monday.

According to Telangana State Health Minister Etela Rajendra, the 25-year-old software engineer returned to Bengaluru on February 20 and attended work for a couple of days, before leaving for Hyderabad on February 22. He took treatment for cough and cold form a private hospital but shifted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where he tested positive for Coronavirus. It is suspected that the man had caught the virus in Dubai where he worked with people from Hong Kong.

The Karnataka government is taking precautionary measures despite the fact that the patient did not catch the virus in Bengaluru.