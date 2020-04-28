Coughing? Jadavpur students claim their device can tell if you are coronavirus carrier

Two students from Jadavpur University have developed a device which detects whether a person who is coughing is a coronavirus carrier or not.

A teacher of Innovation Council of Jadavpur University said on Tuesday that two undergraduate students of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering have made a device which can track a coughing person and analyse whether they are a possible carrier of the coronavirus.

The device can potentially be used as a first-level screening system to identify the COVID-19 carriers and thus help in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

The device does not require any physical contact for it to work, it has embedded image and sound sensors which will work even if the person is away from the device and can screen multiple suspects at the same time.

Annesya Banerjee and Achal Nilhani, both third-year undergraduate students, in the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering developed the device. They were guided by their Prof P Venkateswaran.

The device has got a very positive response from ICMR Kolkata and several doctors treating COVID-19 patients and clinical testing with COVID-19 patients will begin soon, the teacher told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, India has reported 21,632 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 28), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 934. As many as 6868 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

