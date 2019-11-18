Delhi air pollution: Delhiites get a little breather finally! AQI betters to 'poor' after days of choking smog

Delhi air pollution: Delhiites got a little breather finally after days of smothering smog. The air quality index in Delhi relented to 'poor'category on Monday as compared to Sunday's 'very poor' category. Strong winds helped improve Delhi's air pollution levels.

Government's air quality information service SAFAR predicted the high surface winds to continue for the next 24 hours, decreasing slowly thereafter which will further help lessen Delhi air pollution.

"The AQI is forecasted to further improve by today afternoon and likely to stay at Moderate to lower end of Poor category for tomorrow," an air quality bulletin by SAFAR said.

But, the improvement in Delhi's AQI level will not hold for long as the air quality is expected to deteriorate slightly to the lower end of 'very poor' category on November 19 (Tuesday) and worsen further to higher end of 'very poor' level by November 20 (Wednesday), according to SAFAR.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

Delhi AQI level stood at 211 ('poor' category) in early hours of Monday. However, the air quality in some areas of the national capital such as Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi was recorded at 156, 150 and 159 respectively.

Meanwhile, the AQI improved considerably in Delhi's adjoining areas too. The AQI in Noida stood at 153 at 6:30 am on Sunday. The air quality in Ghaziabad was also recorded under the 'poor' category. The suburb is considered as the most polluted city in India.

