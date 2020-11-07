Delhi Police books YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for alleged fraud against 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

Delhi Police have booked Youtuber Gaurav Wasan for alleged cheating against a complaint registered by 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad.

The elderly man and his wife Badami Devi rose to fame with their viral video being shot and uploaded by Wasan.

The story, which highlighted the positive side of social media, has taken a malicious turn with Prasad alleging Wasan of committing fraud against them. According to Delhi Police, a complaint from Prasad was received at Malviya Nagar Police Station on October 10 regarding cheating and fraud against Wasan. A preliminary inquiry was done following which a cognisable offence was registered and an investigation has been initiated.

An FIR registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been initiated against Wasan.

"The complainant alleged that he is having a stall in the name of Baba Ka Dhaba opposite Hanuman Mandir Malviya Nagar Market, New Delhi, and in October 2020, Gaurav Wasan approached him and shot a video with him to help/promote his business," Delhi Police told ANI.

Wasan shot and uploaded a video on his social media handle showing the elderly couple's struggle to manage their food business hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The video instantly garnered a lot of attention with a lot of people coming forward to make donations towards the elderly couple.

Prasad has said in his complaint that Wasan deliberately shared only his and his family members' bank details and account number and collected a huge amount of donations cheating the dhaba owners.

