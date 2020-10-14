Hyderabad rains: Car floats, man swims on road; watch videos

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Wednesday. At least nine people have died, including a two month-old-child after a wall collapsed and fell on 10 houses in Hyderabad due to three continuous days of rainfall.

Meanwhile, police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded. As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to deluge at Uppal.

The heavy rainfall has been caused after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Kakinada on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and damage in Telangana.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads in the city. Netizens took to twitter and posted disturbing videos and photos of the city.

In another video, a man was seen swimming on the road.

Considering the situation, the state government has declared a holiday today and tomorrow.According to IMD data, Telangana received 192mm rainfall on Wednesday-- the highest rainfall ever received by the state. The weather department, in its latest forecast has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana until October 15 morning.

