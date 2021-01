'Most generous person I know': Rishad Premji credits grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji for Wipro's ethics

Rishad Premji, the Chairman of the Wipro group shared a picture of his grandmother on Twitter earlier today, calling her the "most generous person" he knew. Premji said it was his grandmother, Dr Gulbanoo Premji who led the company during 1966-93 and it was her values that shaped Wipro's 'philanthropy ideals'.

"My grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji with my parents at Amalner. She was chairperson of Wipro from 1966-83 & a huge support for my father in the early years. She was also the most generous person I knew. Her values shaped Wipro's philanthropy ideals. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro" said Premji in a tweet.





In the black and white photo shared by Rishad Premji, his parents Azim and Yasmeen Premji can also be seen.

Earlier, he shared a photo of his grandparents, Gulbanoo and MH Premj and said they were a special couple devoted to progressive causes.

He tweeted, "My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji. She a Dr. who helped found a children's hospital, he founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes. I didn't know him at all but I still miss her. #TheStoryofWipro #75yearsofWipro"

