'Most generous person I know': Rishad Premji credits grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji for Wipro's ethics

Rishad Premji, the Chairman of the Wipro group shared a picture of his grandmother on Twitter earlier today, calling her the "most generous person" he knew.â¨Premji said it was his grandmother, Dr Gulbanoo Premji who led the company during 1966-93 and it was her values that shaped Wipro's 'philanthropy ideals'.

"My grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji with my parents at Amalner. She was chairperson of Wipro from 1966-83 & a huge support for my father in the early years. She was also the most generous person I knew. Her values shaped Wipro's philanthropy ideals. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro" said Premji in a tweet.





My grandmother Dr Gulbanoo Premji with my parents at Amalner. She was chairperson of Wipro from 1966-83 & a huge support for my father in the early years. She was also the most generous person I knew. Her values shaped Wiproâs philanthropy ideals. #75YearsofWipro#TheStoryofWipropic.twitter.com/jnFDnWNoW8 â Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 12, 2021

In the black and white photo shared by Rishad Premji, his parents Azim and Yasmeen Premji can also be seen.

Earlier, he shared a photo of his grandparents, Gulbanoo and MH Premj and said they were a special couple devoted to progressive causes.

He tweeted, "My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji. She a Dr. who helped found a children's hospital, he founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes. I didn't know him at all but I still miss her. #TheStoryofWipro #75yearsofWipro"

Also read: Priyanka Chopra takes a walk down memory lane; shares pics from when she was 'mean, lean, all of 17'

Also read: Vikas Kohli shares first, adorable pic of Anushka-Virat's daughter; check here