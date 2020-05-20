Mysterious 'boom' heard in Bengaluru; noise triggers panic

A mysterious 'boom' sound was heard in different parts of Bengaluru on May 20. The massive sonic-blast like sound was heard Wednesday afternoon around 1.30 pm near city's Vivek Nagar, Cooke Town, Ramamurthy Nagar, Ulsoor, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, HSR Layout and Whitefield leaving people perplexed.

Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, confirmed that there was no damage and no calls were made to the emergency 100 number regarding the sound. Rao added that he had also asked the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Indian Air Force (IAF) Control Room to confirm if this was a flight. However, the response is still awaited.

Many suspect the sound was emitted due to an earthquake, but authorities have dismissed the notion.

Srinivas Reddy, Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), confirmed that it was not an earthquake and said, "Earthquake activity will not be restricted to one area and will be widespread. We have checked our sensors and there is no earthquake activity recorded today," reports The News Minute.

Reddy also busted the speculation that this could be a tectonic or Crustal movement. He said, "Crustal movement will not create such a big noise. There will be a small noise. This much of noise may not come due to crustal. But I can say for sure it's not an earthquake."

A sonic boom heard when a fast-moving object travels at 343 metres per second (speed of sound) or faster in the atmosphere. Also, the sonic boom is created by the pressure waves in the atmosphere due to any object moving faster than the speed of sound.

According to a top police official, the sound could be due to a Sukhoi-30 jet flying over Bengaluru skies.

Earlier, in 2018 a similar incident was reported, which had created panic among the residents.

