Paytm ad on financial literacy gap between men, women hits the right chord with Twitterati

Ahead of International Women's Day, payments platform Paytm, released an advertisement highlighting the gap in financial literacy between men and women. The ad has been made in the form of a social experiment, involving 30 men and women of different age and background.

In the beginning of the ad, the participants are asked to step forward for every 'yes' and to take a step back for every 'no'. They are initially being asked simpler questions including if they learned how to ride a bicycle before the age of 10, if they took music lessons in school, if they took lessons in sports, if they learned how to iron their clothes in school, if they can make tea or breakfast not only for themselves and more. Till then a good mix of men and women are ahead and some behind.

However, the questions then start to focus on finances and money, instead of simpler ones. They are asked if they pay the household bills themselves, if they know the circle rate of the area they live in, price of gold, exact breakup of their salaries, details of financial documents they are asked to sign, if they own a vehicle on their name, if they have bought insurance policy unassisted, if they watch or follow the Budget, if they manage their finances and earning unassisted, if they know how to invest in mutual funds, if they know the difference between a mutual fund and an SIP, if they make investments for their family members and spouse, and if they file their own income tax returns.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, we invited 30 people to participate in a social experiment.



The results, were striking. pic.twitter.com/rDWjWGDvy4 â Paytm (@Paytm) March 6, 2021

The end shows that the front line consists only of men, while all the women are behind.

The host says that initially when they started moving there was not a big gap, and asks when this gap started to occur.

The women participants appear upset and delve into how this setback came to be even without realising. One male participant says that women are practically debarred from learning about money.

The ad found its own set of supporters, with many men and women saying how this has been an eye-opener. Badminton player Saina Nehwal said this ad must be watched by every women, while Kunal Shah, founder of Cred Club said that India can't progress until this is fixed.

