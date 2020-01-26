India became the largest democracy in the world only after the Constitution of India came into existence on Janaury 26, 1950. And to celebrate this joyous occasion, we celebrate Republic Day every year. The entire country observes this day with patriotism and enthusiasm. The biggest celebration happens in the national capital New Delhi where a grand parade is held at Rajpath. This parade showcases the cultural heritage of the country, as well as the military might of the nation.

To celebrate the 71st Republic Day with your near and dear ones, here are few messages and quotes you can share with them.

Republic Day 2020: Messages, wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp status:

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

"At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." - B.R. Ambedkar

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - B.R. Ambedkar

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh

"Give me blood, I will give you freedom." - Subhas Chandra Bose

"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic." - Indira Gandhi

"India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams." - Atal Behari Vajpayee

Today Is The Day When Everyone Young Or Old, Tall Or Short, Light Skin Or Dark Must Come Together To Show The Whole World That This Nation Is The Best Nation Under The Sun. Happy Republic Day!

Independence Is Always A Wonderful Gift From God. May This Wonderful Nation Remain Independence Forever! Happy Republic Day To You!

A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race - Sarojini Naidu

May You Have Enough Happiness To Make You Sweet, Enough Trials To Make You Strong, Enough Sorrow To Keep You Human And Enough Hope To Bring Joy To Our Nation. Happy Republic Day!

