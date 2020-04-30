Rishi Kapoor death: 'Life is fragile, uncertain,' say Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Anand Mahindra

Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday rocked the film industry that was only coming to terms with the demise of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. Condolences poured in from all quarters as the country grieved the death of the legendary actor. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Anand Mahindra, CP Gurnani and the who's who of the business world also grieved the death of Rishi Kapoor.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to Twitter to remember Rishi Kapoor and said that life indeed is uncertain and fragile. Anand Mahindra said that a large part of his generation's childhood has just been amputated. CP Gurnani said that Rishi Kapoor showed what effortless dancing and acting is.

"Those who make an indelible mark will be remembered for posterity. Rishi Kapoor was one of them," said Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Rishi Kapoor's sad demise reminds us of how fragile n uncertain life is. Those who make an indelible mark will be remembered for posterity. Rishi Kapoor was one of them RIP. My deepest condolences to Neetu Singh Rima & Randhir Kapoor n my dear friends Natasha & Nikhil Nanda - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 30, 2020

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said, "You must be still smiling broadly & entertaining a whole new tribe of people beyond the horizon."

For my generation, a large chunk of our childhood has just been amputated. Farewell friend. You must be still smiling broadly & entertaining a whole new tribe of people beyond the horizon...R.I.P https://t.co/4BBFYqDu3h - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 30, 2020

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said, "Some of us grew up literally with his First Movie Bobby in 1973 (watched it in 9th class)"

Bad news https://t.co/GTkl5XFyLW# Rishi Kapoor .Some of us grew up literally with his First Movie Bobby in 1973( watched it in 9th class ) and it was just the other day i watched Rajma Chawal . You showed us what Dancing and Effortless Role Play is . Good Bye , Om Shanti - CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) April 30, 2020

"Bad news does not stop-another really sad day -To a Gentleman always smiling always enquiring on others," said Chairman of UpGrad Ronnie Screwvala.

Bad news does not stop-another really sad day -To a Gentleman always smiling always enquiring on others.Always permeating joy laughter in whatever room he would walk into - @chintskap Rishi Kapoor RIP-condolences to Kapoor family Neetu & @ranbirrk - all our prayers with you - Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 30, 2020

"Rest in Peace, Rishi Kapoor. You fought hard," said Sanjiv Kapoor, ex-CSCO, Vistara.

Another one gone too soon, claimed by cancer. Rest in Peace, Rishi Kapoor. You fought hard. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/mFl61khkHi - Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 30, 2020

The Kapoor family issued a statement and said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

