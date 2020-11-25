Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Severe storm to hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts today

Severe cyclonic story 'Nivar' is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday midnight, according to the latest information by the Indian Meteorological Department.

In the latest bulletin, the IMD said, "Nivar will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph".

Chennai and its suburbs received heavy overnight rains, with low-lying areas getting inundated and water entering houses in such localities, today.

Chief Ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have begun the preparation to tackle the cyclone's fury. A holiday has been declared in the region today and transport services have also been suspended.

To get all the latest updates about Cyclon Nivar, follow BusinessToday.In live blog:

3:10 PM Ahead of cyclone Nivar, roads witness traffic congestion, waterlogging

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm 'Nivar.' Anna Salai, GST Road and Kathipara junction were among the locations that witnessed traffic snarls.

On Tuesday, several areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received between one cm to nine cm rainfall, the Regional Meteorological department said, adding Tambaram in Chengelpet district, which is also a city suburb received nine cm rainfall, the highest.

3:00 PM: Tamil Nadu government released water from Chembarambakkam lake into Adyar river

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, to release its water to Adyar river in order to avert flooding.





#WATCH: Shutters of Chembarambakkam Lake opened to release water into Adyar River, in order to avert flooding. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/gztfVJgORN â ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

2:50 PM: National Crisis Management Committee reviews preparedness for cyclone Nivar

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed the status of impending cyclone Nivar via video conference with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The director general of the India Meteorological Department made a presentation on the present situation and mentioned that the status is being shared with the state governments concerned.

2:40 PM: Southern Railway has cancelled seven trains on November 26

In view of cyclone Nivar, Southern Railway cancelled two trains on November 25, seven trains on November 26, and one on November 28. A total of 10 trains have been cancelled so far.

Two trains fully cancelled for today, three for tomorrow and one for 28th November. A total of five trains partially cancelled: Southern Railways #CycloneNivarpic.twitter.com/227m3hqAaJ â ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

2:30 PM:IMD makes heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh on November 25, 26

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall and thunderstorm are predicted over coastal & north interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on November 25 and 26 due to cyclonic storm Nivar.