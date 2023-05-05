2023 Cricket World Cup: India vs Pakistan clash likely to happen at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.



According to a report by Indian Express, this will be the first clash between the two arch-rivals on Indian soil since the T20 World Cup in 2016.



The BCCI has shortlisted more than ten cities, but the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is the 'front-runner' to host the high-profile game, the report said.



The venues shortlisted for the 50-over World Cup include Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala.



While only seven of these will host India's matches, most of Pakistan's games will reportedly be played in Chennai and Bengaluru due to security concerns.



Bangladesh will also reportedly be able to play its games in Kolkata and Guwahati, reducing the trip for Bangladeshi fans.



The BCCI is expected to announce the schedule for the tournament after the ongoing IPL season. India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in the ODI World Cups, with India winning all seven.



The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19. A total of 48 matches will be played in 46 days.

