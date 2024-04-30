70-Year-Old US man seeks love through billboard advertisement: 'Lonely Male Can Relocate...'

In a unique quest for love, a 70-year-old man named Al Gilberti has taken an unconventional approach by putting up a billboard seeking love. The billboard in Sweetwater, Texas, stands at a towering 20 feet and features a heartfelt message from Gilberti: "Lonely Male Can Relocate Sweetwater" followed by "Seeks Female Marriage Minded, Enjoys Karaoke."

According to reports, Gilberti, a father-of-one, previously married, is searching for a partner who resonates qualities such as loyalty, honesty, and sincerity. Expressing optimism about finding his "Miss Right," Gilberti said that he is open to relocating anywhere in the United States or even the United Kingdom if he meets the right person.

While speaking to the Mirror, Gilberti shared his motivations behind the billboard endeavour, stating, "I'm prepared to move anywhere within the US. It all depends on the person - as long as I'm not going to stump the money up and then I have to leave! Of course, I'm somewhat looking for fame with the billboard but I also want to meet the right person."

Since the billboard went up, Gilberti has received an overwhelming response, with over 400 calls and around 50 emails. He mentioned redirecting the calls to a friend's phone and noted that while some inquiries seemed opportunistic, he remains hopeful to connect with a genuine individual.

Reflecting on his search for love, Gilberti expressed a desire to meet someone who resonates with him on a deeper level. He emphasised the importance of personal connection, stating, "I want to meet the right person but I haven't had that person call yet. If I meet the right person, I want to look at their eyes and see how they respond. I'd go to Europe to meet someone, I just need to get my passport sorted."