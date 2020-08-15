74th Independence Day: PM Modi says 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' 32 times in speech; no China, Pak mention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered his seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi's speech went on for 90 minutes, making it the third-longest longest so far. His longest was in 2016 when he spoke for 94 minutes. 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' was the centerpiece of Modi's Independence Day address.

According to an official transcription of the speech, Modi used 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' 32 times. The Prime Minister said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global markets. Modi also said that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

He further said 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' does not mean only reducing dependence on imports, but strengthening India's capacity, creativity, and skills. Modi used 'corona' 25 times, followed by 'freedom' (24), 'women' (21), 'development' (18), 'middle class' (16) 'rural/poor' (15), 'infrastructure' (14), and 'border/ LoC' (11).

PM Modi said that a committee has been set up to reconsider a minimum age of marriage for women. He also said that there was a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a faster pace. The prime minister added the Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent on the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.

PM Modi praised Indian soldiers who have given a befitting reply to enemies who had challenged the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC". He used the word 'education' nine times in today's speech. The PM said that education has a key role in the making of self-reliant, modern, prosperous India.

Besides, the PM mentioned 'employment' five times, 'corona vaccine' and 'economy' four times, 'digital transaction', 'Ram Mandir' and 'FD' three times.

However, not even once the PM mentioned 'China' or 'Pakistan' in his 74th Independence Day speech.

