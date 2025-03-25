'Abandoned my green card': Reddit user feels relieved after renouncing US permanent residency

A Reddit user recently sparked a discussion online after sharing their decision to voluntarily abandon their US green card, citing a range of reasons from high taxes to frustrating immigration procedures.

In a post that gained significant traction, the user wrote, "Today I received official confirmation that my green card abandonment has been recorded after filing form I-407. I felt really happy and relieved after receiving this email. The green card has been more problems than benefits for me. I will travel to the US to visit a few friends once in a while. Living in the US is not a good option for me."

The user, a citizen of Argentina now living in the Middle East, elaborated on their reasons for giving up permanent residency, citing "high tax, annoying to fill taxes every year, tired of dealing with monkeys in secondary inspection at the airport, higher salaries than in the US in other parts of the world." The author shared that their backup plan is moving back to Argentina.

Their perspective resonated with some and sparked curiosity among others. In the discussion thread, another user responded, "My wife and I are considering this. I am American (born here), and she is from another country and has a green card. We are planning to move back to her home country this coming fall."

The voluntary abandonment of US permanent residency, while not an everyday occurrence, is not entirely uncommon. Many green card holders renounce their status due to tax burdens associated with the US’s worldwide taxation system, lengthy and complex immigration processes, and better career prospects in other countries.

However, while there is significant concern among green card holders about their status amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants, there are no concrete figures available regarding renunciations of green card status.

Under US law, green card holders who wish to relinquish their status must file Form I-407, Record of Abandonment of Lawful Permanent Resident Status. Once processed, they officially lose their permanent resident status but can still visit the US with a visa or under a visa waiver program, depending on their nationality.

The Reddit post highlights the shifting perspectives on US immigration, where some individuals no longer see America as the ultimate destination for economic success and stability. With increasing global opportunities, higher salaries abroad, and bureaucratic hurdles in the US, some green card holders are reassessing whether the benefits outweigh the challenges.