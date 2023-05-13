'Everything I prayed for': Actor Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to AAP MP Raghav Chadha; see pics

AAP MP Raghav Chadha got engaged to actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday and shared the dreamy pictures on Twitter. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes," tweeted Chadha.

Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023

The ceremony, held at the Central Delhi's Kapurthala House, was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti's cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The function began at 5 pm with Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by ardas. Engagement took place at 8 pm. For the special occasion, Raghav wore an ivory achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection, while Parineeti, 34, opted for a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

The guests also included Congress leader P Chidambaram, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien.

Parineeti Chopra also had a similarly worded post on her Twitter account along with the images.

Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xREJWjEr7n — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 13, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union".

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

#WATCH | Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaves from Kapurthala House in Delhi. She attended the engagement ceremony of her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. pic.twitter.com/8RmWmZHHLx — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Parineeti's famous actor cousin Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Kapurthala House in a yellow outfit. Priyanka Chopra arrived in New Delhi from US sans husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Nick Jonas is currently busy with the Jonas Brothers' tour.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also arrived in the national capital in the morning, was seen dressed in a black and white kurta pyjama with jacket for the function.

