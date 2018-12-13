'Yup, it's a steal'! Actor Sonakshi Sinha orders Bose headphone on Amazon, gets 'piece of junk'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been a new addition to the list of people receiving random worthless things instead of genuine products ordered on online portals. In a Twitter post, the actor posted pictures of the "shiny piece of junk" she received from Amazon instead of the Bose headphones she ordered for over Rs 18,000 on the e-tailer platform.

The actor said the piece of iron was packed in an unopened box that bore the Bose logo and looked genuine. She complained the customer care at Amazon India was of little help, which ultimately forced her to raise the issue on the social networking platform.

Pouring her outburst, Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter: "Hey @amazonIN! Look what I got instead of the @bose headphones I ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse."

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl - Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Taking a dig at the e-com giant's poor customer services, Sonakshi asked her 13.9 million fans on Twitter if anyone wanted a "brand new shiny piece of junk for (Rs) 18,000 bucks".

"Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, it's a steal) Don't worry, I'm selling, not @amazonIN, so u'll get exactly what you're ordering," she wrote on Twitter.

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you're ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd - Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

The post soon went viral and the e-commerce company had to apologise, and request the actor to share the details of the order to address the issue at the earliest.

"Uh-oh! This is unacceptable! Apologies for the recent ordering experience and the subsequent correspondence with our support team. Please share your details here: https://amzn.to/2N5ik8p, we'll get in touch with you directly ^JC," a tweet from Amazon Help said.

The cases of people receiving random things from online companies are not new. In February, a software engineer from Mumbai received a detergent bar instead of Apple's iPhone 8 he ordered and paid for on Flipkart.

The customer, Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali, 26, had bought the smartphone for Rs 55,000 and paid the full amount. When the soap bar arrived instead, he approached the Byculla police in central Mumbai. Flipkart later said it was aware of the matter and was looking into it.

Edited by Manoj Sharma