‘Afford sirf paise se nahi hota’: Ashneer Grover on being excluded from Shark Tank India Season 2

Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover said he was not involved in the second season of the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India since the show makers could not afford him. When asked why he was not involved in Shark Tank India’s second season, Grover told Red FM, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaad se bhi hota hai.”

Grover was speaking while promoting his autobiography Doglapan, which will be available on Amazon in December. Grover was also asked during the course of this interaction whether he will ever go to the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Grover confessed to watching the show and said that he feels the show has become “stale” now. He added that he might reconsider his decision if he gets more payment than the host Salman Khan.

Grover emphatically said, “Failed individuals go on that show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening.”

The teaser of the show includes Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho.com). Both Grover and MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh have been excluded from the reality show this time around.

Soon after the teaser dropped, Namita Thapar took to Twitter and took a swipe at Grover. She tweeted, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders… focus on that and the hard work put in by the team.”

Also read: ‘Bhai kya kar raha hai tu’: Ashneer Grover's absence from Shark Tank 2 disappoints fans

Also read: 'There is no BharatPe without me': Ashneer Grover reacts after top executives quit the fintech firm