Coronavirus lockdown: After Ramayana, DD to now re-telecast Shaktimaan

The iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan is all set to return to the small screen once again. The show will be re-telecasted on Doordashan every day for an hour from April 2 at 1 PM.

Mukesh Khanna, the actor who plays Shaktimaan in the series, tweeted on Sunday, "130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktimaan on DD once again. Wait for the announcement."

He also shared a video, saying: "Getting to watch two epics of our country 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' in one day was a matter of great happiness for the 135 crore people who are under lockdown. Sit at home and enjoy. There could not have been a bigger good news."



"But I'd like to add something to this happy news for my 'Shaktimaan' fans, that 'Shaktimaan' is also going to come very soon."

Shaktimaan joins other iconic shows including Mahabharata, Ramayana, Circus (starring Shah Rukh Khan) and Byomkesh Bakshi that will re-telecast on Doordarshan and its sister channels.

Khanna, interestingly, plays the role of Bhishma in Mahabharata. In Shaktimaan, his alter ego is Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for a fictitious newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz.

The show aired on DD1 from 1997 to 2005 followed by an animated series on 2011.

