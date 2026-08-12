‘Airport or seaport’: Noida airport's waterlogging video goes viral, triggers debate over drainage

Rainwater Accumulates on Airport Road

Rainwater was reportedly seen accumulating inside the premises of Noida International Airport in Jewar after heavy showers lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Videos purportedly showing a waterlogged area at the newly operational airport circulated on social media, prompting criticism over its drainage infrastructure.

According to the airport administration, the water accumulated on a road connecting the terminal building with the parking area after an intense spell of rainfall. The authorities said the incident was temporary and that the collected water was cleared within approximately 30 minutes.

During the brief disruption, traffic was diverted through an alternative route, while passengers were offered direct pick-up facilities at the curbside, the airport authorities said.

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Heavy rain caused temporary waterlogging on the road connecting the terminal to the parking area at Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida. A video of the waterlogging has gone viral on social media. Airport officials said the water was cleared within 30 minutes and… pic.twitter.com/qVgvSBJAo8 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 11, 2026

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Airport Operations Remain Unaffected

The airport administration clarified that flight operations continued normally and that no flights were disrupted because of the water accumulation.

In a statement, the airport team said it was reviewing the incident and would take corrective measures, if required. The clarification came after the videos circulated online and drew questions about the preparedness of the airport, which began commercial operations less than two months ago.

The authorities attributed the waterlogging to excessive rainfall over a short period and maintained that the situation did not affect passenger flight services.

Congress, SP target BJP govt

The incident also triggered a political reaction. The Congress party shared the purported video on social media and criticised the government over the condition of the airport.

In its post, the party alleged that the visuals reflected the state of Noida International Airport under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “corrupt guidance.”

Samajwadi Party reaction

Major Delhi-NCR Aviation Project

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026. Commercial passenger operations began on June 15, with IndiGo operating the first scheduled flight from the Jewar airport, according to information released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

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Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida International Airport is being developed as a major aviation hub for the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the project was developed at an estimated investment of around ₹11,200 crore. The latest incident has renewed public scrutiny of the airport’s drainage and rain-management arrangements as authorities assess whether additional corrective measures are needed.