Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
‘Airport or seaport’: Noida airport's waterlogging video goes viral, triggers debate over drainage

‘Airport or seaport’: Noida airport's waterlogging video goes viral, triggers debate over drainage

Rainwater was reportedly seen accumulating inside the premises of Noida International Airport in Jewar after heavy showers lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 2:38 PM IST
‘Airport or seaport’: Noida airport's waterlogging video goes viral, triggers debate over drainageNoida International Airport Hit By Waterlogging

Temporary waterlogging was reported at Noida International Airport after heavy rain lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region, with videos of the affected area circulating on social media. The airport administration said rainwater had accumulated on the road connecting the terminal building to the parking area but was cleared within 30 minutes. It added that traffic was briefly diverted, passengers were provided curbside pick-up facilities, and flight operations remained unaffected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Noida Airport just got closer for millions — the Yamuna-EPE interchange opens in October

Rainwater Accumulates on Airport Road

Rainwater was reportedly seen accumulating inside the premises of Noida International Airport in Jewar after heavy showers lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Videos purportedly showing a waterlogged area at the newly operational airport circulated on social media, prompting criticism over its drainage infrastructure.

According to the airport administration, the water accumulated on a road connecting the terminal building with the parking area after an intense spell of rainfall. The authorities said the incident was temporary and that the collected water was cleared within approximately 30 minutes.

During the brief disruption, traffic was diverted through an alternative route, while passengers were offered direct pick-up facilities at the curbside, the airport authorities said.

Advertisement

EMBED VIDEOS HERE

READ ALSO: DTC buses will soon go directly to Noida Airport — here's the route, stops and what's still pending

Advertisement

Airport Operations Remain Unaffected

The airport administration clarified that flight operations continued normally and that no flights were disrupted because of the water accumulation.

In a statement, the airport team said it was reviewing the incident and would take corrective measures, if required. The clarification came after the videos circulated online and drew questions about the preparedness of the airport, which began commercial operations less than two months ago.

The authorities attributed the waterlogging to excessive rainfall over a short period and maintained that the situation did not affect passenger flight services.

Congress, SP target BJP govt

The incident also triggered a political reaction. The Congress party shared the purported video on social media and criticised the government over the condition of the airport.

In its post, the party alleged that the visuals reflected the state of Noida International Airport under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “corrupt guidance.”

Samajwadi Party reaction

Major Delhi-NCR Aviation Project

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026. Commercial passenger operations began on June 15, with IndiGo operating the first scheduled flight from the Jewar airport, according to information released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Advertisement

Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida International Airport is being developed as a major aviation hub for the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the project was developed at an estimated investment of around ₹11,200 crore. The latest incident has renewed public scrutiny of the airport’s drainage and rain-management arrangements as authorities assess whether additional corrective measures are needed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more