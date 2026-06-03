All about Akash Gupta, the 21-year old from Uttar Pradesh who found a mention in PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

In the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi praised Akash Gupta, a 21-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh's Basti area, for leading a community-driven river restoration campaign that transformed a garbage-filled stretch of the Manorama River into a cleaner and healthier water body.

The Prime Minister highlighted Gupta’s work as an example of how ordinary citizens can create extraordinary change through collective action.

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Gupta studied up to Class 12 and began the campaign after witnessing the worsening condition of the river he had grown up around. Instead of waiting for authorities to act, he mobilised a small group of friends and started cleaning the river using basic tools such as nets, baskets and spades.

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Challenges faced during cleanup

The challenge was far from easy. Gupta and his team spent four to five hours daily removing plastic waste, water hyacinth, bottles and other debris from the river. They reportedly faced ridicule from some locals and worked in difficult conditions, often risking injuries from broken glass and contaminated water. Despite the setbacks, they continued the mission.

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Success after struggle

The results have been significant. Gupta and his team of volunteers removed more than 500 kilograms of waste during the initial phase of the campaign, while subsequent clean-up efforts led to nearly 700 kilograms of garbage being extracted from the river. In some instances, the team removed 50–60 kilograms of waste in a single day.

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What Aakash Gupta and his team achieved in just 39 days goes beyond the revival of the Manorama River. It serves as a powerful reminder that meaningful change can begin with determined local action. While the river’s restoration may seem like a small victory in the broader battle against pollution, its impact is already visible to the communities living along its banks.

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Today, residents are once again using parts of the river for daily activities, while animals can be seen drinking cleaner water from the restored stretch. The initiative has also increased public awareness about waste disposal and environmental conservation in the region.