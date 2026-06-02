From Sanskrit plaque entrance to a medal room : Inside Neeraj Chopra’s ₹30-crore home in Khandra

Most people who win Olympic gold move on. Bigger city, better address, a life that matches the posters.

Neeraj Chopra never quite did that. India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics still comes home to Khandra — a small village in Panipat district, Haryana, where he grew up, where his family still is, and where he has built a three-storey bungalow now valued at around ₹30 crore, according to media reports.

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The exterior is white and beige, simple and clean, with just enough warmth from touches of red and brown to keep it from feeling cold. At the entrance, a golden "Chopra" nameplate. Beside it, a black plaque with a Sanskrit inscription — "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Inside, the rooms are uncluttered. The living area has brown sofas, cream curtains, and natural light. Nothing about it screams wealth. The garden outside is generous — full of trees and plants, with outdoor seating and a black swing.

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Then there is the trophy room.

It is the one space in the house where the scale of what Chopra has achieved truly lands.

The garage has filled up too — a Range Rover Sport, a Ford Mustang GT, a Toyota Fortuner, a Harley-Davidson 1200 Roadster, a Bajaj Pulsar, and a tractor.

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But people who have spent time around Chopra tend to bring up none of this. What they mention instead is how little he has changed. The village is not a backdrop he uses for interviews. The family is not a talking point. It is just his life, the same one he had before the medals, running alongside everything that came after.

His home in Khandra holds all of it together — the trophies and the swing, the Mustang and the tractor, the gold medal and the Sanskrit plaque at the front door. It is not trying to tell you a story. It just does.