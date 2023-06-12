Amid Cyclone Biparjoy-led disruptions, Mumbai airport says 'closely monitoring the situation'

Mumbai airport, on Monday, witnessed irate passengers and chaotic scenes as several flights were delayed and the passengers had to wait for hours due to Cyclone Biparjoy-led disruptions. While several flights got delayed due to weather conditions, others were forced to abort landing.

In the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said it has undertaken all precautionary measures as per the standard protocols, as a part of its monsoon contingency plan. "CSMIA is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to activate all necessary measures to mitigate any potential operational impact in case of inclement weather conditions to facilitate safe operations. As a result of the inclement weather, passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for status of their flights," the airport said.

Mumbai Airport has also successfully completed the recarpeting of the secondary runway 14/32 as per schedule, and has been made operational since June 10, 2023. "With both runways now fully operational before monsoons sets in, the flexibility has ensured no disruption to flight movements in case of cross winds, thus solidifying our commitment to airside operational safety and efficient flight operations," the airport added.

CSMIA operates one of the busiest single-crossover runways in the world with an average of 950 flights. Thus, making it imperative that the runways are kept in optimal conditions to maintain continuous and safe aircraft operations during landing and take-off.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

PM Modi directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them. He also directed that the safety of animals should also be ensured. He further directed for 24*7 functioning of control rooms.

With inputs from agencies