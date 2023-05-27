Anurag Kashyap cracks joke on his film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, says 'Kennedy's Cannes screening had more people'

Director Anurag Kashyap, who was there to attend the Cannes premiere of his film Kennedy received thunderous applause from the audience. While sharing his experience with the audience, Kashyap joked about his last film Almost 'Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'.

"It was really overwhelming, it's my first film at Theatre Lumiere with 2500 people appreciating the film. The numbers were more than the entire audience that saw my last film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. I broke that entire record in one screening," he told Brut India.

Almost Pyaar, starring DJ Mohabbat, had its global premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in 2022. The main roles in the musical love drama are played by Alaya F and rookie Karan Mehta. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film earned only Rs 25 lakh in its theatrical run after opening on February 3 this year.

While speaking about his successful film Gangs of Wasseypur, Kashyap said that he feels that this film' is the bane of his existence. He said, "Gangs of Wasseypur is the bane of my life. I hate Gangs of Wasseypur because everybody expects me to keep making the same kind of films which I'm never going to do again in my life. I want to make different kinds of films."

He went on to say that his desire to make various films is what gave birth to Black Friday, Dev.D, and even Gangs of Wasseypur. "Gangs of Wasseypur is always available on Netflix. I want to move forward and make more cinema, like for me Kennedy is more personal,” he added.

Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal star in Kennedy. The neo-noir thriller drama, produced by Zed Studios and Good Bad Films, centres around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but nevertheless working for the corrupt system and yearning for forgiveness.

