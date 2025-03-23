Are married professionals being rejected in job interviews? Reddit post sparks debate

A Reddit post has ignited discussions about hiring biases in India, particularly against married professionals. The post, shared by an anonymous user, alleges that candidates—especially software engineers, product managers, strategists, and senior marketing and sales executives—are frequently asked about their marital status during interviews, often leading to rejection if they confirm they are married.

The user claims that this trend has become increasingly common in interviews. “After clearing the basic rounds, someone from the leadership team casually asks, ‘Are you married?’ and most people I know have lost the opportunity just because they said yes,” the Redditor wrote.

While such questions are considered inappropriate and even illegal in many countries, the post suggests that they have been normalised in India’s job market. It ties this issue to broader workplace expectations, including the widely discussed "90-100 hour work week" culture. Employers, the post hints, may perceive married professionals as less flexible or available for long hours compared to their single counterparts.

The discussion also touches on systemic flaws in India’s job market, with the Redditor arguing that the country’s focus on cost-cutting and service provision, rather than value creation, has intensified hiring pressures. "But we are way past that when we have normalised asking current and experience salaries before the interviews. The problem is there are too many applicants, and as a country, we did not focus on creating value. We focused on undercutting and service providing,” they added.

The post has sparked debate among users, with some corroborating similar experiences and others defending companies’ right to assess candidates' availability and long-term commitment. "The answer to this question is always no. Even if you are married say no. Then when they find out, you can just say that you couldnt hear properly during the call. And you heard the interviewer ask are you "worried". And you responded with 'No'," a user replied.

Regardless, it highlights ongoing concerns about hiring biases and work-life balance expectations in India’s corporate sector.