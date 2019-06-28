Article 15 releases today; critics, celebs hail performance of Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann Khurrana's socio-political drama film Article 15 has hit the screens today. Helmed by Mulk-maker Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, and sex or place of birth. According to reports, Article 15 is inspired from the Badaun gang rape and murder case. The Film Certification Board of India has given Article 15 the 'UA' certificate (unrestricted public exhibition) with parental guidance after five modifications.

According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, Article 15 will earn between Rs 5 and Rs 7 crore on its opening day. The film is facing a stiff competition from Shahid's blockbuster film Kabir Singh at the box office. Hailing the performance of Andhadun-actor, Johar said, "Carrying his vision forward Ayushmann again treads a different & difficult path...and yet again comfortably."

Article 15 was selected as opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival and was premiered on June 20.

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as IPS officer who investigates a rape and murder of a woman belonging to a lower-cast community. The film cast includes Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Ronjini Chakraborty.

Also read: Film Article 15 of Ayushmann Khurrana to release tomorrow; Check trailer, box office prediction, cast