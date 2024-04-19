As Israel-Iran missile strike continues: Elon Musk says.....

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to social media platform X (formally twitter) to share a message of peace as the missile counterstrike between Israel and Iran continued as a fallout of the war in Gaza.

Musk wrote, "We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars."

Related Articles

His post came hours after an Israeli strike in Isfahan province of Iran on April 19 days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Iran fired air defence batteries on Friday after reports emerged about explosions near a major air base in the city of Isfahan. However, it remained unclear if the country was under attack, but tensions remained high after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

Iranian media reported explosions, but an Iranian official told Reuters those were caused by air defense systems. State media said three drones over the central city of Isfahan had been shot down.

Israel's strike came against the backdrop of Iran's support for the Palestinian Hamas militant group, whose assault in Israel on October 7 triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Iranian state TV said that shortly after midnight "three drones were observed in the sky over Isfahan. The air defense system became active and destroyed these drones in the sky."

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, cente rpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.