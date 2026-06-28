At 14, he runs an AI startup from the 141st floor of Burj Khalifa

While many teenagers spend their free time playing games or preparing for school exams, 14-year-old Jainam Jain is building an artificial intelligence startup from an office on the 141st floor of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. His company, Mengo Engine, helps businesses use AI to improve marketing, reach more customers and grow.

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In a conversation with Curly Tales Middle East, Jainam opened up about how his interest in business began at a young age, the lessons he learned outside the classroom and how those experiences eventually led him to launch his own startup.

A business journey that began at six

Jainam said his entrepreneurial journey started much earlier than most people would expect.

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"I was just six when my dad took me to my first ever business meeting. I recently took up the challenge to pass the 10th exam in 105 days at the age of 13."

Rather than relying only on classroom learning, Jainam spent years gaining practical experience by meeting people, understanding how businesses work and taking on new challenges. That early exposure to entrepreneurship helped shape his interest in building solutions and exploring new ideas.

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Building an AI-powered company

Jainam founded Mengo Engine to help businesses use artificial intelligence for marketing and growth. The startup develops AI-powered tools that allow companies to improve their marketing strategies, connect with more customers and simplify business processes.

His achievements go beyond running a startup.

Jainam has two patents under his name, with three more on the way. He has delivered a TEDx talk, written a book, built a YouTube channel with more than 145,000 subscribers and received multiple awards.

Learning through personal challenges

Jainam credits much of his growth to setting personal goals and pushing himself to complete them.

Since the age of 10, he has taken up a series of 50-day challenges, including reading 50 books, attending 50 networking events and travelling 6,000 kilometres across India to meet people and inspire others.

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Social media applauds his mindset

Jainam's story has also found a wide audience on social media, where many users praised not just his achievements but the mindset behind them.

A user who re-shared his story wrote, "Meet Jainam Jain. At just 14 years old, he owns an office on the 141st floor of Burj Khalifa in Dubai....What impressed me wasn't the office. It was the mindset. He didn't wait until he was "old enough" to start. He learned, built, shared his knowledge, and kept showing up...Whether you're 14 or 40, the biggest advantage isn't age, it's starting."

Meet Jainam Jain. At just 14 years old, he owns an office on the 141st floor of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.



While most teenagers are focused on school, Jainam was focused on building. He founded Mengo Engine, an AI startup that helps businesses use artificial intelligence to improve… pic.twitter.com/E2KAWgK6cg — Vikas Alwys (@VikasAlwys) June 25, 2026

The post received several reactions from users, many of whom said Jainam's journey serves as a reminder that learning, building and taking initiative can begin at any age.

One user said, "At 14, most of us were figuring out school. Seeing someone build a company at that age is both surprising and inspiring."

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A second user noted, "The office in the Burj Khalifa is impressive, but what really stands out is the consistency. Reading books, meeting people and taking on challenges from a young age takes discipline."

A third user wrote, "This is a reminder that learning doesn't always happen inside a classroom. Curiosity and the willingness to start early can make a big difference."

Another user commented, "Whether or not someone builds a startup, the habit of setting goals and sticking to them is something young people can learn from."