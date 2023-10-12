Australia vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, squads, key players, venue, pitch report, weather prediction

Australia vs South Africa World Cup: The Australian team led by Pat Cummins is all set to face the Temba Bavuma-headed South African team in a much-awaited clash on Thursday. The match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana (BRSBAVE) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from 2 pm onwards whereas the toss will take place from 1:30 pm onwards.

This match comes after India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai. The Aussies struggled as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's partnership struck gold and led India to victory. South Africa, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping 102 runs in Delhi. South Africa had set a target of 429 runs, the highest team total in the history of the ODI World Cup.

Australia vs South Africa: Where to watch

Fans can watch the AUS vs SA match on Star Sports Network as well as the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs South Africa 2023 match venue

The match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana (BRSBAVE) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The stadium was established in 2017 and has a seating capacity for around 50,000 cricket fans.

The BRSBAVE Cricket Stadium will also host the Australia vs Sri Lanka match on October 16, Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on October 21, India vs England match on October 29, and Netherlands vs Afghanistan match on November 3.

Australia vs South Africa pitch report

Spinners might have the last laugh in this match due to the nature of the Ekana Stadium pitch. The pitch of the stadium is known for slow pace, making it challenging for batsmen to play with the ball in line and score runs. Temperatures frequently teeter towards the warmer side, which can cause the pitch to dry out, thus giving an advantage to the spinners.

Australia vs South Africa 2023: Weather forecast for Lucknow

The maximum temperature in Lucknow is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, according to accuweather.com.

Australia vs South Africa: Key players to watch

In the upcoming AUS vs SA clash, key players to watch from the Australian side are David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood. From the South African side, the players to watch in this match are captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee.

Australia vs South Africa squads

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Mitch Marsh

Marnus Labuschagne

Sean Abbott

Travis Head

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Andile Phehlukwayo

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Lizaad Williams