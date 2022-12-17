Avatar 2: Ticket prices on BookMyShow; movie timings, cast; all you need to know

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 -- James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza 'Avatar: The Way of Water' -- hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. The film has been released in 3D and IMAX formats in six languages– English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Avatar: The Way of Water is anticipated to have a successful debut in India at the box office. The film, according to analysts, earned slightly more than Rs 20 crore in advance bookings across India as of Thursday night.

Avatar 2: Book tickets

Movie goers can book tickets for the movie online on BookMyShow or PayTM. Alternatively, they can visit any nearby cinema hall to get their tickets.

The tickets are available at a starting price of about Rs 300.

Avatar 2: Show timings

Show timing for Avatar 2 starts from as early as 7:00 am and goes up to 11:55 pm.

Avatar 2: Movie cast

The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Jack Champion in significant roles.

Avatar 2: IMDb ratings

James Cameron's science fiction epic Avatar: The Way of Water has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. It has been made on a budget of around $250-$350 million.

The film is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster 'Avatar,' directed by James Cameron. The film has received a lot of praise for its visual effects and ethereal visuals. Avatar: The Way of Water opened in the Indian theatres with a whopping Rs 38 crore, according to trade estimates, said a report by India Today.

Also Read: ‘Avatar 2’ rakes in Rs 20 cr in advance booking in India, expected to earn between Rs 40- Rs 50 cr on Friday: Report

Also Read: ‘13 years later and still amazing’: James Cameron’s 'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' on IMDb