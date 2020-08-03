Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Saffron-theme invite unveiled; check out guest list

The invitation for the grand ground-breaking ceremony or Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya has been unveiled, with the saffron-theme invite mentioning a trimmed guest list in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only five people will share the stage during the ground-breaking day, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

The invite, sent to around 150 people, bears Ram Lalla's picture and also includes four names on it -- PM Modi, Bhagwat, Adityanath and Patel. On the occasion, PM Modi will lay five silver bricks as a symbolic gesture to formally kick start the construction at the Ram Temple site.

Some of the key faces of the Ram Temple movement, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi will either join the event virtually or visit the site after the ceremony considering the coronavirus threat in the country.

The organisers have also invited Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple case. Preparations are also going on in full swing. The Ayodhya administration is believed to be leaving no stone unturned to make the ceremony a success.

Ram Janam Bhumi Chetra trustees are doing all the planning with utmost secrecy. Several karsevaks are working amid the coronavirus pandemic to finalise the preparations with only a few days left. Around 1 lakh laddoos are being prepared for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

Just a few days before the groundbreaking ceremony, a junior priest and 16 cops stationed at the Ram Temple site had tested positive for coronavirus. In view of this, the Ram Mandir Trust has said only 200 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony. It has also said all social distancing measures would be followed during the event. The trust will reportedly create separate blocks of 50 people each. While one block will be for political leaders and those associated with the Ram temple movement, another block will be for priests and religious leaders.

