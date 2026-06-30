Barrier-free toll collection on Delhi-Chandigarh highway: What commuters need to know

The National Highways Authority of India launched a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system on Thursday, reducing the need for commuters on the Chandigarh-Delhi section of National Highway 44 to stop at the Gharaunda toll plaza in Karnal. The system allows automatic deduction of user fees through FASTag while vehicles pass at highway speed.

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The rollout is aimed at reducing travel time, fuel consumption and congestion on the route. NHAI has also introduced an e-notice mechanism for cases where toll payments fail because of a low balance, an inactive FASTag or other tag-related issues.

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“The Gharaunda rollout marks a shift from traditional toll plazas towards technology-based highway travel. For everyday users, the promise is simple less waiting, smoother driving, and a faster journey on one of the busiest highway corridors in the region. It will save both time and fuel,” Rakesh Kumar, Chandigarh NHAI Regional Officer, said, as per the Indian Express.

He said advanced Electronic Toll Collection technology, along with high-performance sensors and cameras mounted on overhead gantries, will automatically identify vehicles and deduct user fees through FASTag, allowing uninterrupted travel at highway speeds.

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The system is expected to benefit daily office commuters, commercial drivers and families travelling on NH-44. With no repeated stopping and starting, drivers can also expect lower fuel consumption as vehicles avoid unnecessary idling, braking and acceleration near the toll point, which is slightly over 100 kilometres from Delhi.

Travellers have been advised to maintain a sufficient FASTag balance, ensure that the tag is active and properly fixed on the windscreen, and keep the vehicle number plate clear. Vehicle owners can check e-notices through the NIC portal or the Rajmargyatra mobile application and clear dues within the given timeline, as per the Indian Express.

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To ensure smooth movement, authorities have also restricted parking, encroachments and unauthorised stoppages within 200 metres of the MLFF zone. Route patrol vehicles and enforcement agencies will monitor violations such as toll evasion, number plate tampering and wrong-side driving.

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An e-notice will be generated when toll payment is not successfully processed through FASTag, including in cases of insufficient balance, inactive FASTag or other tag-related issues. With the MLFF system now operational at Gharaunda Plaza on NH-44, Chandigarh-Delhi commuters can pass through the toll point without stopping while toll charges are deducted automatically.