Motorists using a stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in East Delhi are facing confusion over changing speed limits, with four different speed limit signs appearing within just four kilometres.

The inconsistent signage has raised concerns over road safety, as drivers risk both accidents and traffic challans, according to media reports.

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Four different speed limits in one stretch

Drivers travelling from Bhajanpura towards Geeta Colony encounter multiple speed limits within a short distance.

Near Shastri Park-Usmanpur, the signboard sets the maximum speed at 80 kmph for cars and 60 kmph for heavy vehicles.

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A little further ahead, near the flyover towards Kashmere Gate, the limit changes to 85 kmph for cars and 65 kmph for heavy vehicles.

Near Gandhi Nagar Market, another signboard displays a speed limit of 70 kmph for cars and 60 kmph for heavy vehicles.

Then, near the Geeta Colony cremation ground, the limit increases to 100 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles.

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The different speed limits over such a short distance have left motorists unsure about the correct speed to maintain.

Confusion raises safety concerns

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is designed to help people travel faster between Delhi and other parts of the country. Vehicles on such high-speed corridors often travel at speeds of more than 100 kmph.

However, changing speed limits within a few kilometres could increase confusion for drivers, raising the risk of accidents and making it difficult to know whether they are following the rules.

Traffic Police to write to NHAI

The Traffic Police said they have already written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) based on the Delhi government's notification on speed limits.

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"Based on the Delhi government's notification for speed limits, we have written to NHAI. Besides this, I will also soon write to them to remove all the different speed limit signboards installed on the expressway," said K. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Eastern Range.

About the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a 210-km, six-lane, access-controlled highway that connects Delhi with Dehradun. Built at an estimated cost of around ₹12,000 crore, the expressway starts near Akshardham in Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur before reaching Dehradun.

The expressway has reduced travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from around six hours to about 2.5 hours. It was built to ease congestion on existing highways, improve connectivity between Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and provide a faster, access-controlled route for commuters.

The latest confusion over speed limit signs comes as the expressway is expected to handle high-speed traffic, making clear and consistent road signage critical for both safety and enforcement.