B'luru assistant professor sacked after 19 years with one-line notice; Tribunal rules in her favour

A Bengaluru assistant professor who was dismissed with a one-line termination notice after nearly 19 years of service has won a legal battle for reinstatement, with the Educational Appellate Tribunal ruling that the college's action violated legal procedures. The case has sparked fresh debate over job security and due process for faculty members in private educational institutions.

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52-year-old Usha PS joined Jain College in 2005 as a lecturer in life sciences at its JC Road campus. In January 2021, she was transferred to the Vasavi Road campus, where she continued serving as an assistant professor in the same discipline.

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One-line notice

After almost two decades of teaching, Usha was allegedly served a one-line termination letter, abruptly ending her employment without detailed reasons or following the due process prescribed under law. Challenging the decision, she approached the Educational Appellate Tribunal, arguing that the dismissal was arbitrary and unlawful.

During the proceedings, the college defended its decision by claiming that declining student enrolment and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) had reduced the requirement for faculty members. However, evidence presented before the tribunal told a different story.

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Tribunal findings

The tribunal found that Usha was actively teaching several core subjects at the time of her dismissal, contradicting the institution's claim that her services were no longer required. Cross-examination also reportedly exposed inconsistencies in the college's justification for the termination.

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After examining the evidence, the tribunal ruled that the college had failed to follow the legal process required before terminating a faculty member. It declared the dismissal illegal and directed Jain College to reinstate Usha to her position.

The case has also reignited discussions about employment security, transparency, and accountability in India's higher education sector, particularly as colleges undergo structural changes under the NEP and changing enrolment patterns. While institutions may face administrative and financial challenges.