Bigg Boss 14 contestants' salaries revealed; here's how much Sidharth, Gauahar, Rubina, others earn

Bigg Boss 14 fans are always curious to know how much the well-known celebrities locked inside the house earn. Well, this also isn't a secret anymore.

Insider account The Khabri has revealed the amount earned by Bigg Boss 14 contestants per week.

The big names whose salary details have come out are Sidharth Sukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, and Shehzad Deol among others.

While recently evicted contestant Shehzad Deol was the lowest-paid housemate, Rubina Dilaik, reportedly, has signed the most lucrative deal with the makers of Bigg Boss 14.

Furthermore, the contracts signed by 'seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan are significantly higher.

Although the insider account didn't reveal the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's earnings from the show, the actor had recently said that he had taken a pay cut for the latest season of "Bigg Boss" so that his remuneration doesn't add any pressure on the channel during COVID-19 times.

At a virtual press conference of "Bigg Boss" season 14 in September, the star said his decision to return to the show amid the pandemic was fuelled by the desire to help those in need.

Here's what the senior Big Boss 14 contestants, who were on the show for two weeks, which ended on Wednesday, earned for their stint: -

Sidharth Shukla -- Rs 32 lakh

Hina Khan -- Rs 25 lakh

Gauahar Khan -- Rs 20 lakh

Here is what the other Bigg Boss 14 housemates are making per week: -