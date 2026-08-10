Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Bihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana reaches Australia by sea for first time; Piyush Goyal announces major export boost

Bihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana reaches Australia by sea for first time; Piyush Goyal announces major export boost

Mithila Makhana received the Geographical Indication tag in 2022, giving legal recognition to its unique association with the Mithila region and helping strengthen its branding

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Bihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana reaches Australia by sea for first time; Piyush Goyal announces major export boostBihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana

Bihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana has achieved a major export milestone with its first-ever sea shipment to Australia, marking another step in the government’s push to take India’s regional agricultural products to global markets. The 18-metric-tonne consignment was sourced directly from farmers in Darbhanga and exported with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Advertisement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the development on X, calling it another important achievement for India’s GI-tagged products. Goyal said, “India's GI-tagged Mithila Makhana has achieved another major milestone in the global market.” He added that 18 metric tonnes of Mithila Makhana had been exported from Bihar to Australia through the sea route for the first time.

READ THIS: Bengaluru hotel food safety raid: Expired milk, fungal food found at luxury hotels; At The Lalit Ashok, Shangri-La among hotels raided

The minister also highlighted the benefit for farmers, saying the shipment was procured directly from growers in Darbhanga, giving them nearly 18 per cent higher returns compared with the prevailing market price. The development is significant for Bihar’s makhana growers, as direct access to exporters can reduce dependence on intermediaries and help farmers benefit from international demand.

Advertisement

Australia follows other global markets

The Australia shipment comes as Mithila Makhana continues to expand its presence overseas. Earlier, consignments from Bihar had been sent to markets including Canada, the US and New Zealand. APEDA has been working with exporters to develop Bihar’s agricultural export ecosystem and improve access to international markets. A previous APEDA initiative saw a 7-metric-tonne GI-tagged Mithila Makhana consignment flagged off for New Zealand, Canada and the US.

Advertisement

The latest shipment strengthens the positioning of makhana as a high-value agricultural product rather than simply a traditional regional snack.

GI tag and Makhana Board boost

Mithila Makhana received the Geographical Indication tag in 2022, giving legal recognition to its unique association with the Mithila region and helping strengthen its branding. Goyal had earlier welcomed the GI recognition, saying it would help farmers earn better returns.

ALSO READ: What happened next? How Katie Stagliano's 40-pound cabbage grew into a nationwide movement

The Centre has also announced the Makhana Board in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing. The government has allocated funds for the development of the sector and is focusing on better infrastructure and farmer support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly described makhana as an Indian product with global potential. The government's broader strategy is to turn traditional Indian agricultural products into globally recognised brands.

With the first sea shipment to Australia, Mithila Makhana is now strengthening its journey from Bihar’s ponds to international supermarket shelves. For farmers, exporters and the state’s rural economy, the growing overseas demand could open new avenues for higher income and greater value addition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more