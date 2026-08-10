Bihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana reaches Australia by sea for first time; Piyush Goyal announces major export boost

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The minister also highlighted the benefit for farmers, saying the shipment was procured directly from growers in Darbhanga, giving them nearly 18 per cent higher returns compared with the prevailing market price. The development is significant for Bihar’s makhana growers, as direct access to exporters can reduce dependence on intermediaries and help farmers benefit from international demand.

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भारत के GI-टैग प्राप्त मिथिला मखाना ने वैश्विक बाज़ार में एक और बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की है।@APEDADOC के सहयोग से बिहार से पहली बार 18 मीट्रिक टन GI-टैग प्राप्त मिथिला मखाना का समुद्री मार्ग से ऑस्ट्रेलिया को निर्यात किया गया। दरभंगा के किसानों से सीधे खरीदी गई इस खेप से उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/nCK9h5RLpV — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 8, 2026

Australia follows other global markets

The Australia shipment comes as Mithila Makhana continues to expand its presence overseas. Earlier, consignments from Bihar had been sent to markets including Canada, the US and New Zealand. APEDA has been working with exporters to develop Bihar’s agricultural export ecosystem and improve access to international markets. A previous APEDA initiative saw a 7-metric-tonne GI-tagged Mithila Makhana consignment flagged off for New Zealand, Canada and the US.

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The latest shipment strengthens the positioning of makhana as a high-value agricultural product rather than simply a traditional regional snack.

GI tag and Makhana Board boost

Mithila Makhana received the Geographical Indication tag in 2022, giving legal recognition to its unique association with the Mithila region and helping strengthen its branding. Goyal had earlier welcomed the GI recognition, saying it would help farmers earn better returns.

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The Centre has also announced the Makhana Board in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing. The government has allocated funds for the development of the sector and is focusing on better infrastructure and farmer support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly described makhana as an Indian product with global potential. The government's broader strategy is to turn traditional Indian agricultural products into globally recognised brands.

With the first sea shipment to Australia, Mithila Makhana is now strengthening its journey from Bihar’s ponds to international supermarket shelves. For farmers, exporters and the state’s rural economy, the growing overseas demand could open new avenues for higher income and greater value addition.