'Blue skies over 10-minute deliveries': Indian woman explains why she chose Bangkok

For many young professionals today, modern city life is measured by speed — faster commutes, faster internet, faster deliveries. But an Indian woman living in Bangkok has sparked an online conversation by asking whether convenience alone is enough to define a good life.

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Shreya Mahendru, who works remotely from the Thai capital, shared an Instagram video explaining why she prefers living in Bangkok over the relentless pace associated with many large Indian cities. Her reflections on quieter streets, cleaner surroundings and slower mornings quickly resonated with social media users.

In the video posted on Instagram, Shreya spoke about valuing things like breathable air, safer roads, civic sense, walkable neighborhoods and peaceful mornings over the culture of instant gratification and 10-minute delivery that dominates many urban conversations today.

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Through text overlays in the clip, she described wanting “blue skies” and “bird sounds over traffic”, suggesting that basic quality-of-life experiences are often overlooked while cities race towards convenience and speed.

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Choosing calm over chaos

Rather than focusing on luxury or affordability, Shreya’s video centred on everyday experiences that shape urban life — noise levels, traffic behaviour, air quality and the ability to walk comfortably through a neighbourhood.

She said remote work gave her the freedom to travel and spend time in different countries before eventually deciding that Bangkok felt calmer and more liveable.

The video also touched on civic responsibility. Shreya acknowledged that improving living conditions is not only the government’s responsibility but also depends heavily on citizen behaviour and public discipline.

Internet relates to the sentiment

Her reflections soon opened up a broader debate online about the condition of Indian cities and what people increasingly seek from urban life.

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Many users agreed that overcrowding, honking traffic and pollution have become so normalised in India that people often stop noticing how exhausting they can be until they experience quieter cities elsewhere.

One user said, “We have normalised surviving instead of living.”

A second user noted, “The saddest part is that wanting clean air and peaceful mornings now feels like a luxury.”

“After travelling abroad, coming back to constant honking genuinely feels overwhelming,” another user wrote.

A fourth user commented, “India does not lack potential. We just need better civic sense and accountability.”