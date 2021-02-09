Delhi police arrest R-Day violence suspect Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu, who's a suspect in the January-26 violence case, has been arrested, the Delhi Police Special Cell has confirmed. According to Delhi police, Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Delhi Police have arrested Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case.



(Picture taken after arrest; source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/RBLYbrGfik ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a cash reward worth Rs 1 lakh each for information that can lead to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, and other suspects, including Jugraj Singh and Gurjant Singh, after allegations that they encouraged mob to hoist religious flags at the Red Fort on January 26.

On January 26, as the agitating farmers did not follow the prescribed routes and entered Delhi by breaking barricades, leading to clashes with police, and damage of life and property. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled religious flags.

Also read: Farmers' protest causes Rs 600 crore loss in toll collections; debt worth Rs 9,300 crore at risk: ICRA

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers' protests

Also read: Red Fort violence conspiracy to malign farmer unions, alleges farmer leader Rakesh Tikait