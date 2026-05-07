The hantavirus outbreak linked to the Antarctica expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has triggered renewed scrutiny of luxury tourism in ecologically sensitive regions such as Antarctica.

Health experts, conservationists and environmental researchers say the incident highlights the growing risks associated with “last chance tourism” — travel to remote destinations threatened by climate change and environmental degradation.

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The outbreak, which has led to multiple deaths and an international passenger tracing operation, has also reopened debate about whether fragile ecosystems like Antarctica can safely handle rising levels of high-end tourism.

What is ‘last chance tourism’?

“Last chance tourism” refers to travel to destinations that may dramatically change or disappear because of global warming, biodiversity loss or environmental damage.

Antarctica has become one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury adventure destinations, attracting tourists eager to witness glaciers, icebergs, penguin colonies and polar wildlife before climate change alters the region permanently.

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Expedition cruises now offer premium voyages through Antarctica, South Georgia and remote Atlantic islands, often costing thousands of dollars per passenger.

Environmental experts say the trend has increased pressure on ecosystems that evolved in near isolation for centuries.

Why are scientists concerned?

Experts say the MV Hondius outbreak demonstrates how remote expedition tourism can create both environmental and public health risks.

Scientists warn that cruise tourism may unintentionally introduce pathogens, invasive species and pollution into fragile ecosystems with limited natural defenses.

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According to the World Health Organization, the ship carried passengers and crew from 23 countries and traveled through Antarctica and several isolated South Atlantic territories before the outbreak was identified.

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Researchers say such voyages create ideal conditions for global disease spread because passengers live in close quarters while moving rapidly across international borders.

The current outbreak is believed to involve the Andes strain of hantavirus — the only known hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

Why are cruise outbreaks hard to manage?

Public health experts say outbreaks aboard expedition ships are especially difficult to contain because of their remote locations.

Antarctic cruises often operate thousands of kilometers away from major hospitals or evacuation infrastructure. Medical emergencies may require international coordination involving multiple governments and ports.

Authorities reportedly had to monitor and trace passengers after some travelers left the vessel before the outbreak was fully confirmed.

Experts say confined onboard spaces, shared dining areas and long-duration travel can increase exposure risks once an infectious disease emerges.

The incident has revived comparisons with the Covid-19 pandemic era, when cruise ships became associated with rapid disease transmission.

Could this change Antarctic tourism?

Conservation groups are now calling for stricter regulations on Antarctic expedition tourism.

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Experts attending Antarctic Treaty discussions have urged tighter environmental protections, stronger health screening protocols and stricter oversight of cruise operations in ecologically vulnerable areas.

Some scientists argue that Antarctica’s growing tourism industry may soon outpace existing safeguards designed to protect wildlife and ecosystems. Despite the concerns, demand for Antarctic luxury cruises continues to rise globally.