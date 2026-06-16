Business wisdom of the day: 'The bamboo that bends is stronger...'

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now." — a classic Chinese proverb (It encourages you to stop mourning missed opportunities or lost time and focus on what you can control right now).
That classic Chinese proverb is the ultimate antidote to regret. It strikes a chord because everyone, at some point, looks back and wishes they had started a habit, a project, or an investment sooner.
But dwelling on the past is a trap. The core philosophy here is simple: imperfection in the present beats perfection in a past you can no longer reach.
What the proverb means
At its heart, the proverb addresses the psychological weight of missed opportunities.
The analogy of the tree is deliberate. Trees don't grow overnight. They require a long runway of invisible growth beneath the soil before they provide any visible benefit. The proverb emphasizes that time is the most critical ingredient in success.
How the proverb applies for businesses today
In the modern economic landscape, this proverb is a stark reminder that waiting for perfect conditions is a losing strategy. Businesses that hesitate to adapt quickly find themselves left behind.
Why it remains timeless
The human brain is naturally wired to favour immediate gratification over long-term rewards — a trait psychologists call present bias. We want the shade right now, without the years of watering the sapling.
This proverb remains timeless because it addresses that exact flaw in human nature across generations. Whether you are a farmer in ancient China, an entrepreneur in 2026, or an individual wanting to learn a new language, the rule of compounding effort never changes. It normalises the fact that growth takes time, strips away the paralysis of regret, and provides a clear, actionable directive: just start.