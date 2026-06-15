Sarvam AI becomes unicorn with $234 million funding; HCLTech leads with $150 million

Months of intense market speculation ended on June 15 as Sarvam, India's full-stack sovereign AI startup, announced it has raised $234 million in the first close of its $300 million Series B round. Led by a massive $150 million strategic investment from HCLTech, the round catapults the Bengaluru-based company into the unicorn club with a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.

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Bessemer Venture Partners also joined the round alongside existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners, while early backer Lightspeed Venture Partners did not participate. Sarvam did not disclose the timeline for closing the remaining $66 million of the round.

The fresh capital injection will be used to advance research and development of Sarvam's next frontier AI model, specifically targeting agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity applications. The funds will also secure access to large-scale compute infrastructure and accelerate deployment across major industry verticals like banking, insurance, government technology, and defence.

"We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India's scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford. Building on this template, we are innovating on a full-stack offering for enterprises to own and operate their own sovereign AI," said Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam.

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The strategic alliance with HCLTech is designed to accelerate this vision. By combining Sarvam’s research with HCLTech’s enterprise transformation capabilities, global client footprint, software intellectual property, data assets, and engineering expertise, the partners aim to build an end-to-end sovereign AI ecosystem.

"Our investment in Sarvam marks a significant step toward building India's trusted and globally competitive AI ecosystem," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCLTech. "By bringing together Sarvam's research in AI models with HCLTech's global presence, we are creating a differentiated full-stack AI platform for enterprises and governments, strengthening our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions."

Founded by Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan — both veterans of AI4Bharat, the IIT Madras-based language AI initiative — Sarvam was among the first startups selected under the federal IndiaAI Mission.

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The startup’s existing technology stack is already seeing rapid real-world adoption. At the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year, Sarvam unveiled its flagship foundational models, Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B, both trained entirely from scratch in India. Sarvam 105B delivers performance comparable to larger reasoning models across knowledge, reasoning, and agentic benchmarks, while Sarvam 30B is optimized for edge deployment on consumer-grade hardware.

On the application front, its conversational AI platform now handles more than 2 million interactions daily, a volume that has doubled over the past two months. Its multimodal products are heavily deployed in field operations:

Sarvam Vision: A specialised handwriting recognition and document model currently being used to digitize more than 35 million pages of insurance forms and legacy land documents.

Speech Models: Transcribing over 500,000 hours of audio every month across India's diverse linguistic environments.

Agricultural Insights: Multilingual voice agents have collected high-quality data from 17 million farmers to generate insights for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Commercial Deployments: A nationwide voice campaign for a leading insurance provider facilitated low-cost policy renewals for 45 million policyholders. Sarvam also partnered with SBI Life Insurance earlier this year to deploy generative AI applications for customer engagement and sales support.

"Our ambition is to diffuse this technology widely in India, creating significant value across sectors for citizens, small businesses, enterprises, and state and central governments. We are positioned to both help them adopt and innovate on AI. The partnership with HCLTech provides a unique example of an Indian corporate helping build foundational strength in AI," said Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam.