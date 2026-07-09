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Think small savings don't matter? This Telangana man bought a ₹1.1 lakh bike using only ₹10 coins

Think small savings don't matter? This Telangana man bought a ₹1.1 lakh bike using only ₹10 coins

The dealership accepted the payment after verifying the amount, and Raghupathi was handed the keys to his new motorcycle

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 1:25 PM IST
Think small savings don't matter? This Telangana man bought a ₹1.1 lakh bike using only ₹10 coinsTelangana Man Buys ₹1.10 Lakh Bike Using Only ₹10 Coins

In an unusual display of determination and years of savings, a man from Telangana walked into a motorcycle showroom carrying bags filled with ₹10 coins and rode home on a brand-new bike after paying the entire ₹1.10 lakh amount in coins.

The incident took place at Sri Vinayaka Motors in Chityala, where Konde Raghupathi, a resident of Veliminedu village in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, purchased a Hero Splendour Plus motorcycle. Instead of paying through cash notes, cheque or UPI, he arrived with 11,000 coins of ₹10 denomination, leaving showroom staff and customers stunned.

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Videos of the unusual purchase have since gone viral on social media, showing dealership employees patiently counting and stacking the coins before completing the transaction.

According to India Today, the dealership accepted the payment after verifying the amount, and Raghupathi was handed the keys to his new motorcycle once the counting process was completed. The heartwarming incident has drawn praise online, with many users calling it a testament to patience, hard work and disciplined saving.

Showroom employees reportedly spent considerable time counting all 11,000 coins before confirming the payment. Despite the extra effort involved, the dealership honoured the transaction without hesitation, turning what could have been a routine purchase into a viral moment.

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Social media users applauded both Raghupathi and the showroom staff. While many admired his commitment to saving every rupee over time, others praised the employees for patiently accepting legal tender instead of refusing the payment because of the inconvenience.

This is not the first such incident in Telangana. In 2022, a YouTuber from the state bought a KTM motorcycle worth ₹2.85 lakh using ₹1 coins, with showroom staff taking more than a day to complete the counting process.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 1:25 PM IST
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