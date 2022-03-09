Car makers offer discounts to celebrate the festival of colours; check details

Car manufacturers in India, celebrating the festival of colours, have announced several attractive discounts and deals on their models. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra are offering a discount on their lineup of cars to lure customers to buy vehicles during Holi.

Maruti Suzuki India announced a Holi discount for their models via Arena Outlets like Wagon-R, Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Brezza and Swift. Tata Motors’s discount offers are available on models like Tiago, Tigor and Harrier and others. Mahindra’s offers are available on its SUVs and MPVs like - KUV100 NXT, XUV300 and Marazzo.

These discounts include exchange offers, cash discounts, and corporate discounts depending on the model one chooses to buy. In addition to this, manufacturers also have the right to modify or change offer at their discretion.

Here's the list of discounts and deals as per select models:

Maruti Suzuki India

Vitara Brezza is available for a cash discount of Rs 5,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,500.

Maruti Swift gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the ‘LXi’ trim, and of Rs 20,000 off on the ‘VXi’ and ‘ZXi’ trims. Its sedan sibling Dzire is available for a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Both Swift and Dzire (with manual transmission) get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs 5,000 on its hatchback Alto’s standard trim and Rs 10,000 off on all other trims. It is also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Celerio’s manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Its mini-hatchback S-Presso’s manual trims are also getting a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R with a 1.0L petrol engine and a manual transmission is available at a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while its 1.2L petrol manual trims are offered with a discount of Rs 20,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 on all manual variants of Wagon-R.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offering a Rs 10,000 cash discount on the petrol variants of its Tiago hatchback. This discount can be availed on MY2021 models and XZ trims and higher variants of MY2022 models. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and up to Rs 3,000 corporate discount, depending on model type.

Tata Harrier’s all MY2021 cars are eligible for a Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate incentive. All MY2021 models of Tata Safari can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a Rs 40,000 exchange bonus.

Tata Tigor’s all petrol variants of MY2021, XZ and higher trims of MY2022 models get Rs 10,000 cash discount, up to Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, up to Rs 3,000 corporate discount. Tata Nexon's diesel and petrol version receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 on MY2021 cars.

There are no offers on Punch, Altroz as well as Tigor and Nexon’s electric models.

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M’s KUV100 NXT comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, depending on the variants, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Mahindra’s XUV300 also gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, free accessories for up to Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Mahindra Marazzo’s base M2 trim is available for a cash discount of Rs 20,000, while other variants get Rs 15,000 off. Rs 5,200 corporate discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus is also available for the minivan.

Homegrown manufacturer’s flagship SUV, Alturas G4, is offered with a discount of Rs 2.2 lakh, along with a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, Rs 11,500 corporate discount and free accessories worth up to Rs 20,000.

Currently, Mahindra Thar, Bolero and Bolero Neo doesn’t have any cash discount on offer. However, the company still offers Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs 3,000 corporate discount and Free accessories worth Rs 6,000. Bolero Neo, on the other hand, comes with a higher exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000.