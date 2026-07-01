Celebration over safety concern? Doctor rides bike inside hospital; Viral video divides internet

A video showing a doctor riding a motorcycle through the corridors of a hospital in Chandigarh-Mohali has triggered a heated debate on social media, with many questioning whether such a display was appropriate inside a functioning healthcare facility.

The viral clip features Dr Swapna Misra, a robotic gynaecological surgeon at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, arriving as a pillion rider on a motorcycle during the hospital's Silver Jubilee celebrations. The event was organised to mark 25 years of the hospital's operations and brought together doctors, nurses and staff members for a special celebration.

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In the video, the motorcycle is seen moving through what appears to be a hospital corridor decorated for the occasion. The dramatic entry was reportedly part of a themed celebration recognising the contributions of healthcare professionals.

Watch viral video here:

Strange video uploaded on Facebook by Dr Swapna Mishra of Fortis Mohali’s 25th anniversary celebrations. How can somebody allowed to ride a motorbike inside the hospital? Hope @PunjabPoliceInd @dcmohali take action against such incidents. https://t.co/TTrB8YDlbW pic.twitter.com/L8mcUsYF7d — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) June 30, 2026

Social media reactions

However, after the clip surfaced online, it quickly drew criticism from several social media users. Many questioned whether riding a motorcycle inside a hospital building was appropriate, especially in an area associated with patient care and safety.

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Some users argued that hospitals should maintain a professional environment at all times and expressed concerns about the message such a stunt could send. Others wondered whether patients or visitors could have been inconvenienced during the event.

One user wrote, "Paisa h to babu kuch bhi kr sakta h murder bhi kr ke bach sakta h ye to chota sa party h India me sb possible h... Batana kuch kaam ho sb krwa denge idhar"

Another user wrote, "How do these guys become doctors ?? Absolute lack of common sense!"

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At the same time, several people defended the celebration, saying it was a one-time event held to mark a significant milestone for the institution. Supporters noted that hospitals often organise employee engagement activities and celebrations to recognise the efforts of medical staff.

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One user commented, "What’s wrong in this? Which rule says that bike cannot ridden inside hospital? It’s a private property and function organised by Fortis Management!"

Another user commented, "Dr Swapna Mishra is India’s one of biggest Robotic surgeons, who has successfully performed more than a thousand robotic surgeries. She’s an icon in Robotic surgery.This may not be the main area and hospital must have taken precautions."

Hospital reacts

Reacting to the incident, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said in a statement, "We would like to clarify that the hospital has a separate OPD wing, and since the anniversary event was held on a Sunday, the OPD remained closed. As a result, the celebrations were conducted without disrupting the hospital's routine operations, and no inconvenience was caused to patients or their families."