Meet Lt Shanan Dhaka, the UPSC aspirant from Haryana who became an Army officer

For generations, the National Defence Academy (NDA) represented the dream of countless young Indians aspiring to serve the nation in uniform. But until recently, that dream remained out of reach for women. Lt Shanan Dhaka not only seized the opportunity when the doors finally opened, but she also made history.

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The daughter of a Special Police Officer (SPO) from Haryana, Shanan’s journey is a powerful reminder that determination, hard work and courage can break barriers and redefine possibilities.

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Early life of Shanan

Shanan Dhaka grew up in Panchkula, Haryana, in a family where service to the nation was a way of life. Her father, Vijay Dhaka, served in the Indian Army before joining the Panchkula Police as an SPO. Inspired by values of discipline, dedication and patriotism, Shanan developed a strong sense of purpose from an early age.

Yet, her path to the armed forces was far from conventional. She was studying at Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College and preparing for the UPSC examination.

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What changes her life?

In 2021, the Supreme Court paved the way for women to enter the NDA, opening a new chapter in India's military history. For thousands of young women, it was a chance to pursue a dream that had long seemed impossible.

Shanan decided to take on the challenge. She appeared for the NDA entrance examination, and she claimed All India Rank (AIR)-1 among female candidates and AIR 10 overall across the country. Her achievement made national headlines and instantly turned her into a role model for aspiring women candidates across the country.

NDA's first women batches

In 2022, Shanan joined one of the first batches of women cadets at the NDA. The rigorous training demanded exceptional physical endurance, mental resilience and unwavering commitment. As one of the pioneering women cadets, she carried the responsibility of proving that women could excel in every aspect of military training.

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Through years of relentless hard work, discipline and perseverance, she completed her training and continued her journey toward becoming an Army officer.

Lieutenant Shanan Dhaka

On June 13, 2026, Shanan achieved another landmark. She was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army during the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The moment was not just a personal victory; it symbolised the progress of Indian women in the armed forces and the breaking of long-standing barriers.