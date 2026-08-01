₹12 lakh in just days? Viral post on Pune CA's ITR earnings sparks debate amid ITR filing

Writing on X, Sharma detailed the setup, "Friend of mine in Pune is a CA who helps people in his network file their ITRs. He started just three years ago. Today, he has around 400 clients. He charges ₹3,000 per client during the ITR season, making around ₹12 lakh in just a few days. He has even hired two interns to…"

Handling 400 clients in a brief filing window required additional hands, prompting the professional to bring on two interns to manage the influx. Beyond the initial tax rush, Sharma noted that the seasonal service acts as a gateway to broader, year-round business.

The acquired client base frequently returns for company registrations, routine accounting, and ongoing statutory compliance — yielding revenues that outpace traditional full-time employment.

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The post triggered mixed reactions across the internet. Many users defended the high earnings, citing the rigorous years of study, exhaustive examinations, and specialized expertise required to qualify as a CA.

Some users praised the CA's entrepreneurial journey, arguing that years of study, professional expertise and trust-building had finally paid off. They said the story illustrates how specialised skills combined with strong client relationships can create substantial income opportunities.

Others, however, pointed out that the headline earnings do not reflect the realities of running an independent practice. Several users noted that self-employed professionals often work long hours during tax season, face constant client calls and carry the responsibility of ensuring accurate filings.

They also argued that while interns can assist with administrative work, clients typically expect direct interaction with the qualified chartered accountant.