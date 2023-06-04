Coding Ninjas' senior executive gets gate locked to stop employees from leaving office; company says action 'regrettable'

A video from Coding Ninjas office has gone viral on social media and for all the wrong reasons. In the video, a watchman can be seen locking the doors of an office of Coding Ninjas, informing employees that their exit without permission has been prohibited.

Himanshu Atal, co-founder at Unique Imprints, who shared the video on LinkedIn wrote, "Employee exploitation and degrading working environment in corporate world is a new trend."

The watchman, in the video informed, that one of the managers has ordered him to not let employees out of the office without his permission.

Also WATCH: Maruti Jimny, Honda Elevate, Mercedes AMG SL55 among upcoming cars in June 2023 India. Check full list with expected price

Soon after the video was shared, people were enraged with the lack of empathy shown by the senior executive of the organisation. "Imagine what could happen if an accidental fire broke out . How can any organisation function with that level of empathy," a user wrote.

Watch: WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma-led India vs Pat Cummins-led Australia in ICC World Test Championship, Playing XI, Squad, Venue, Dates, Timing, Live Streaming, Pitch, Weather, india new cricket jersey

"This is unbelievable. Stop engaging with such horrible startups as customers...," said another.

A third wrote, "This is something horrible. I have also seen somewhere boss counting how many times employees goes to washroom... Terrible... Dark side of open economy. Employees are treated like slaves."

Also WATCH: Antilia bomb scare: SC grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma, know about RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s bomb scare case, Mansukh Hiren murder case

"Micromanagement in the worst possible way," added another.

What “regrettable action by an employee”? Manager? Director? VP?



Need better explanation. Your about to lose a bunch of US clients. — s. Asbury (@Q_Element) June 3, 2023

Kidnapping and illegal detention cases should be filed on the company and management — Trishul Mody (@trishulmody) June 3, 2023

Inconvenience? It's a safety violation. How do you expect people to leave if there is a fire or something. — Anand's Cricket Opinions (@cricketanand) June 3, 2023

Watch: NR Narayana Murthy at Tech Today Congress: From judicial use cases of AI to advice for startup founders, corporations, key highlights from Infosys Founder’s session

'Incident was due to a regrettable action by an employee', clarifies Coding Ninjas

Meanwhile, Coding Ninjas, on Twitter clarified that the incident that occurred at its office was due to a regrettable action by an employee and was immediately rectified within minutes.

Also WATCH | Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Foldable phones available in Indian market and upcoming launches

"We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused," Coding Ninjas wrote.

Also WATCH: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Tech Today Congress talks about future of AI, roll out of 6G, semiconductors and more

We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused. (1/4) — Coding Ninjas (@CodingNinjasOff) June 3, 2023

"In light of the incident, the founders expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees. This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee," it said.

Also WATCH: US woman marries AI chatbot she created. Know all about this bizarre human-AI couple, Replika AI and more

The company also said that the action was completely unintentional. "Over the last 7 years, we have built this company with love and a deep passion to solve India's skill gap, and it is unfortunate to see this incident unfold. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused to all concerned," it said.

Watch: CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad marries all-rounder cricketer Utkarsha Pawar; Know about Maharashtra Women’s Cricket team player

Also Read: IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in North India, issues yellow alert for national capital