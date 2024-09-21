'Colonised by 1.5 billion people...': Irish man’s post on Indian family buying home in Limerick stirs fury

A video ignited a fierce backlash online after an Irish man outrageously labeled an Indian family’s home purchase in Limerick, Ireland, as "colonisation." Shared on X, the clip captures the family proudly fixing their nameplate to their new home. Michael O'Keeffe, identifying as Irish, stirred controversy with his caption: “Another house bought up by Indians. Our tiny island is being colonised by a country of 1.5 billion people.”

Many quickly condemned O'Keeffe’s use of the word "colonised," pointing out its irony. One user wrote, “This thinking is rooted in ignorance. Every country benefits from diversity.” Another defended the family’s right to buy property, stating, “How is it colonisation if they’re simply buying homes? This rhetoric is harmful and unnecessary.”

Rohit Jain, another user, added, “Buying a house is a personal choice and part of living in a global society. We should be welcoming, not hostile.” Others emphasized the family's positive impact on the local economy, with one remarking, “They’re contributing to the economy, just like anyone else.”

Suv Chatterjee took a stronger approach, stating, "Indians are loving beings. If India wanted, it could buy the whole of Ireland in 30 minutes, which might spare you from the other invasion you’re undergoing."

📍Limerick, Ireland



Another house bought up by Indians.



Our tiny island is being colonised by a country of 1.5 billion people. pic.twitter.com/tJh3Vldla2 — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) September 18, 2024

The video sparked a broader conversation about immigration and the role of non-native residents in countries like Ireland. As Indian families increasingly move abroad for better opportunities, these discussions have become more frequent. One user captured the mood, saying, "We must evolve our thinking. Diversity enriches our communities, not diminishes them."

Some offered economic context. “They paid for it because someone needed the money. If you’re concerned, ask your government to protect local buyers,” one user noted. Another pointed out that Indian families often pool resources to buy property, contributing positively to the local economy.

Despite the backlash, O'Keeffe stood by his comments, stating, “Indians can be whatever they want to be, in India. Stop colonising our country.” He went on to share articles about crimes committed by individuals of Indian origin, attempting to bolster his stance. Users, however, quickly refuted his claims by sharing data showing that Indians have some of the lowest crime rates in Ireland. One user responded, “Indians are the lowest crime-committing group, even below native Europeans. Please try to educate yourself.”